Waiters posted 14 points (5-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a steal across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 105-86 loss to the Thunder in Orlando.

You know the Lakers had a bad night if Waiters ends up as your second-leading scorer. Waiters is probably one of the least-likely 'success' stories to come out of the bubble. He landed in an ideal spot with the Lakers, who had backcourt issues due to Rajon Rondo's (thumb) injury and Avery Bradley's decision to opt-out of the bubble. During his four-year tenure with Miami, he proved himself as a sharpshooter and capable finisher, but he wore out his welcome with the Heat after two suspensions, injuries and demands for playing time. At only 27, he has an excellent opportunity to resurrect his career, so in a sense, he is playing for much more than an NBA title. As long as coach Frank Vogel gives him sufficient playing time, he will make the most of his opportunities.