Waiters went for 18 points (8-17 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-4 FT) in Monday's scrimmage against Washington.

Waiters and J.R. Smith combined for 38 points as the Lakers held on to beat the Wizards without LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard and Kyle Kuzma. Waiters did most of his work around the rim, while also adding six assists and three rebounds.