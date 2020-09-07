Waiters (groin) will undergo additional tests after pulling his left groin during Sunday's Game 2 against Houston, Mike Trudell of Spectrum Sportsnet reports. Waiters is officially listed as doubtful for Tuesday's Game 3.

The Lakers gave somewhat of a non-update on Waiters on Monday, but the fact that he'll undergo more tests implies that his status could be in serious jeopardy for Tuesday's contest. The injury limited Waiters to just three minutes Sunday, though he did see just five minutes off the bench in Game 1.