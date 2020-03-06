Lakers' Dion Waiters: Won't play Friday
The Lakers have "no plan to play" Waiters against the Bucks on Friday, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Waiters officially signed with the Lakers on Friday, but the team won't rush him onto the court and plan to allow him to get up to speed. The 28-year-old may will fill a bench role for Los Angeles once he's integrated with the team.
