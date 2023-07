Hodge secured 22 points (8-16 FG, 6-13 3PT), four rebounds and an assist across 30 minutes of Wednesday's 95-90 loss to the Celtics During Summer League.

After a slow start to Summer League, Hodge finally got his shot to drop, erupting for 22 points on 46 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Though the Missouri product likely won't earn consistent playing time with the Lakers this season, he could develop into an NBA-caliber three-and-D wing down the road.