Hodge logged zero points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 preseason win over Sacramento.

Hodge scored eight points in eight minutes during the Lakers' preseason opener against the Warriors, but he's now been held scoreless in back-to-back outings. He joined the Lakers on a two-way deal in late June and had some solid performances late in Summer League, but he's unlikely to have a significant role in Los Angeles during the 2023-24 regular season.