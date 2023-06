The Lakers signed Hodge to a two-way contract Thursday, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hodge spent two seasons at Cleveland State before following his head coach, Dennis Gates, to Missouri for the 2022-23 campaign. The 6-foot-4 wing was a reliable three-pointer shooter in college and shot 40.0 percent from downtown during his lone season with the Tigers. The 23-year-old is also a capable defender and could develop into a quality three-and-D player at the NBA level.