Finney-Smith (personal) will be available for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Finney-Smith will be returning from a two-game absence and is no longer on the injury report. Anthony Davis (calf) is questionable, meaning Finney-Smith could potentially see increased run Sunday.
