Finney-Smith (shoulder) is off the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
Finney-Smith has been upgraded to available after having been listed as questionable due to a right shoulder contusion. Over his last five outings (two starts), the 31-year-old has averaged 6.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 24.8 minutes per game.
More News
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Questionable against Clippers•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Green light to play Saturday•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Upgraded to probable•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Won't play against Washington•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Dealing with shoulder contusion•