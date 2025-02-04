Now Playing

Finney-Smith (shoulder) is off the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.

Finney-Smith has been upgraded to available after having been listed as questionable due to a right shoulder contusion. Over his last five outings (two starts), the 31-year-old has averaged 6.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 24.8 minutes per game.

