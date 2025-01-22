Coach JJ Redick announced Tuesday that Finney-Smith will have his minutes restriction moved up to 24 minutes and hopes to eventually get the veteran forward up to around 29 minutes per contest, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Finney-Smith was on a minutes restriction due to a lingering ankle injury but continues to ramp up toward a full workload. Before being traded to the Lakers, Finney-Smith was averaging 29.0 minutes per contest across 20 appearances for Brooklyn.