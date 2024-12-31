Finney-Smith will make his debut with the Lakers on Tuesday against the Cavaliers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Finney-Smith will start his stint with the Lakers against the Cavaliers on Tuesday. The veteran forward will come off the bench but likely play starter minutes and potentially be a game-changer for Los Angeles defensively.
