Finney-Smith (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Suns.

As expected, Finney-Smith will return to action after resting during Friday's loss to Denver, which was the second night of a back-to-back set. Over his last six appearances (all starts), Finney-Smith has averaged 6.8 points and 4.0 rebounds in 34.0 minutes per game.

