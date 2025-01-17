Finney-Smith (personal) has been listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Nets, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Finney-Smith missed Wednesday's win over the Heat as he witnessed the birth of his son. The Lakers newcomer could also miss Friday's game against his former team, which could result in rookie Dalton Knecht getting more time on the floor off the bench for Los Angeles.
More News
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Will not play Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Doubtful for Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Another tough outing post-trade•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Cleared to play Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Bench role with new team•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Bound for L.A.•