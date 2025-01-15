Finney-Smith (personal) has been listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Finney-Smith has only played in six games for the Lakers since being traded to Los Angeles by the Nets. The defensive-minded forward appears to be on track to miss Wednesday's game against Miami after playing only 20 minutes off the bench in Monday's blowout loss to the San Antonio Spurs, finishing with four points, three rebounds and two steals.