Finney-Smith is doubtful for Friday's game against Denver due to left ankle injury management, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Finney-Smith is expected to miss the second half of the club's back-to-back set while the Lakers manage his playing time due to a lingering ankle injury. With Trey Jemison (illness) also in jeopardy of missing Friday's contest, Christian Koloko and Alex Len are candidates for a bump in minutes.
