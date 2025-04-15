Finney-Smith (ankle) didn't play in the regular-season finale but is expected to be ready for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.

Finney-Smith has taken his game to another level since being traded to the Lakers, as he's carved out a significant role with his new team. The veteran forward averaged 8.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 44.8 percent from the field and a career-high 41.1 percent from deep throughout 63 regular-season games.