Finney-Smith (ankle) is available for Saturday's Game 1 against the Timberwolves.
Finney-Smith joined several Lakers players in sitting for the regular-season finale against the Trail Blazers, but he will play in the postseason opener Saturday. Since being traded by the Nets to the Lakers in December, Finney-Smith averaged 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.9 steals over 28.9 minutes per game across 43 outings (including 20 starts).
More News
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Out vs. Portland•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Back to bench role•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Getting starting nod•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Available to play Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Now likely to play Tuesday•