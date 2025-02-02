Finney-Smith (shoulder) is available to play Saturday against the Knicks, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Finney-Smith did not play in the Lakers' 134-96 win over the Wizards on Thursday due to a right shoulder injury he suffered against the 76ers on Tuesday. However, he's progressed enough in his recovery to play on Saturday. Finney-Smith is averaging 6.2 points and 3.1 rebounds over 23.2 minutes per game with the Lakers.