Finney-Smith went to the locker room during the second quarter of Thursday's game against the Bulls due to face injury, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.
Finney-Smith took an inadvertent elbow to the face and appeared to be bleeding around the eye before making his way to the locker room. His availability to return is unclear at this time.
