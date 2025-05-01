Finney-Smith is part of the first unit for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Finney-Smith has played at least 29 minutes in each of the first four games of the series but will get his first start in Game 5, replacing Jaxon Hayes. Finney-Smith is averaging 6.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 35.3 minutes per game this series.