Finney-Smith (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
The veteran forward joins a long list of players on the Lakers' injury report, as Tuesday is the front end of a back-to-back. Depending on who's available, the likes of Jarred Vanderbilt, Jordan Goodwin and Dalton Knecht could all be set to take on an expanded role against Oklahoma City.
More News
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Reverting back to bench Sunday•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Starting sans Hachimura•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Posts massive line•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Joins second unit•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Cleared to return•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Heads to locker room•