Finney-Smith (ankle) is probable for Monday's game against the Spurs, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Finney-Smith played through this left ankle issue Sunday against the Suns, logging a total of 36 minutes. The Lakers are shorthanded, so they'll be relieved to see that the veteran forward is trending toward appearing in the second leg of this back-to-back set.
More News
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Cleared to play•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Upgraded to probable Sunday•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Sitting out Friday•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Doubtful Friday•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Will play against Milwaukee•