Finney-Smith (ankle) is probable for Monday's game against the Spurs, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Finney-Smith played through this left ankle issue Sunday against the Suns, logging a total of 36 minutes. The Lakers are shorthanded, so they'll be relieved to see that the veteran forward is trending toward appearing in the second leg of this back-to-back set.

