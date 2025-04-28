Finney-Smith had six points (2-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, six assists and one block over 41 minutes during Sunday's 116-113 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Due to a brutal start by Jaxson Hayes, coach J.J. Redick rode with Finney-Smith for most of the night. Finney-Smith started the second half and didn't come out for any breaks. With the season on the line for Los Angeles, it's likely that Finney-Smith again plays a featured role in Game 5 next to Rui Hachimura.