Finney-Smith (ankle) is now listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Finney-Smith was originally considered questionable to suit up Tuesday, but he's now likely to play through a left ankle issue. Across his last 10 appearances, the veteran forward has averaged 9.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.5 three-pointers in 30.5 minutes while shooting 46.3 percent from deep.