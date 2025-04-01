Finney-Smith chipped in 20 points (6-13 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals across 32 minutes during Monday's 104-98 victory over the Rockets.

Finney-Smith set season-high marks in points (20), three-pointers (6) and blocks (3) in the win over Houston, as the veteran forward produced his best all-around game of the campaign. He's trending in the right direction from a fantasy perspective, returning sixth-round value in nine-category formats over his last seven games with 10.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.9 three-pointers.