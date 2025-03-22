Finney-Smith (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Finney-Smith has been a regular starter for the Lakers since the All-Star break, and he's likely to return to action Saturday alongside most of the starters who sat Thursday's loss to the Bucks. Finney-Smith has averaged 9.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per game since the beginning of March.