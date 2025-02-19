Finney-Smith (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Hornets, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Finney-Smith will return to action Wednesday after missing the Lakers' last outing before the All-Star break due to left ankle soreness. Across his previous 10 appearances, the veteran forward is averaging 7.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 26.4 minutes.