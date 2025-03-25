Finney-Smith had 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt), seven rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 118-106 loss to the Magic.

After one of his worst performances in a Lakers uniform during the loss to the Bulls on Saturday, Finney-Smith bounced back with a strong overall outing in Monday's loss to the Magic. The defensive-minded forward has played well since being traded to Los Angeles, averaging 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 43.6 percent from the floor and 37.1 percent from deep in 33 games with his new team.