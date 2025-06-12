Finney-Smith underwent successful surgery on his left ankle and is expected to be ready for training camp, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Finney-Smith heads into the NBA offseason with a player option on his contract with the Lakers worth $15.3 million. Even after undergoing ankle surgery, he'll likely remain a priority for the Lakers in free agency, whether he decides to opt into his contract or opt out in hopes of getting a long-term deal. After the Nets traded him in December of 2024, the veteran forward played 43 regular-season games for Los Angeles and averaged 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from deep.