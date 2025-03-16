Finney-Smith (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against Phoenix, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Finney-Smith is now expected to suit up after missing Friday's loss to Denver due to left ankle injury management. The 31-year-old forward has missed two of the club's last three outings. Finney-Smith has started in each of his last six appearances, during which he has averaged 6.8 points and 4.0 rebounds across 34.0 minutes per contest.