Finney-Smith (ankle) has been cleared to play Thursday against the Bucks.

Finney-Smith will give the Lakers a much-needed boost in the frontcourt Thursday in Milwaukee. The 31-year-old veteran is averaging 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 44.3 percent and 39.3 percent from beyond the arc.

