Finney-Smith (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Finney-Smith will miss Wednesday's contest due to left ankle soreness, and his next opportunity to play will come Feb. 19 against the Hornets. With the 31-year-old forward sidelined, Jarred Vanderbilt and Trey Jemison could see a bump in minutes.
More News
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Starting Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Available for Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Questionable against Clippers•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Green light to play Saturday•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Upgraded to probable•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Questionable for Saturday•