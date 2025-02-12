Finney-Smith (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Finney-Smith will miss Wednesday's contest due to left ankle soreness, and his next opportunity to play will come Feb. 19 against the Hornets. With the 31-year-old forward sidelined, Jarred Vanderbilt and Trey Jemison could see a bump in minutes.