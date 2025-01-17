Finney-Smith (personal) is out for Friday's game versus the Nets, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Finney-Smith will miss his second straight contest Friday after being downgraded from doubtful to out due to personal reasons. The veteran forward's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with the Clippers.
More News
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Doubtful for Friday•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Will not play Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Doubtful for Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Another tough outing post-trade•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Cleared to play Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Bench role with new team•