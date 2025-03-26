Now Playing

Finney-Smith will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Finney-Smith started in 11 consecutive appearances as Rui Hachimura missed an elongated period and had to be slowly reintegrated into the Lakers' rotation. However, Hachimura will enter the starting lineup Wednesday in place of Finney-Smith.

