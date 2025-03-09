Finney-Smith (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Finney-Smith won't face his former team due to left ankle soreness, which has been a lingering issue for the 31-year-old of late. The veteran forward will join LeBron James (groin) on the sideline, meaning Jarred Vanderbilt and Dalton Knecht will likely see a bump in minutes.
More News
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Posts seven points in spot start•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Will start Friday vs. Clips•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Starting sans Doncic•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Strong production off bench•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Set to play Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith: Won't go Wednesday•