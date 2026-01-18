Timme finished with 21 points (9-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and two steals across 29 minutes during Saturday's 132-116 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The Lakers gave Timme an enhanced role with Deandre Ayton (knee) and Jaxson Hayes (hamstring) on the sidelines. Timme made the most of the opportunity, scoring a career-high 21 points. The big man has put together some scintillating results in the G League, and the two-way Gonzaga product will likely find himself back with the farm team in short order.