Bacon signed a contract with the Lakers on Monday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

After spending last season with AS Monaco of the EuroLeague, the Lakers are giving Bacon a chance to get back into the NBA. The 2017 second-round pick has career averages of 7.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists across four seasons with both the Hornets and Magic. Bacon appears set to compete amongst Matt Ryan and Wenyen Gabriel for a roster spot as Los Angeles prepares to enter the 2022-23 season.