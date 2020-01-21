Play

Lakers' Dwight Howard: Another stellar rebounding day

Howard had nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 Ft), 10 boards, and one steal in 19 minutes of a 139-107 loss to the Celtics on Monday.

Howard saw his minutes fall in Anthony Davis's return to the lineup, but he still managed to reach double-digit rebounds for the fifth consecutive game and the sixth time in the last seven games. He'll look to continue his strong presence off the bench Wednesday against the Knicks.

