Lakers' Dwight Howard: Another strong defensive showing
Howard finished with six points (2-2 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and two assists in 25 minutes Saturday in the Lakers' 124-115 win over the Rockets.
Howard has been one of the primary beneficiaries of Anthony Davis (back) missing the past five games, averaging 11.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 blocks in 22.4 minutes while shooting 65.7 percent from the field. The heightened production makes Howard a worthy short-term pickup for fantasy managers in need of defensive-stats production, but with Davis being viewed as day-to-day heading into Monday's game in Boston, the eight-time All-Star's value likely has an expiration date.
More News
-
Lakers' Dwight Howard: Hauls in game-high 16 boards•
-
Lakers' Dwight Howard: Vintage performance Monday•
-
Lakers' Dwight Howard: Solid double-double in win•
-
Lakers' Dwight Howard: Grabs 13 boards Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Dwight Howard: Gets involved in block party•
-
Lakers' Dwight Howard: Contributions lacking in win•
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.