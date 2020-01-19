Lakers' Dwight Howard: Another strong defensive showing

Howard finished with six points (2-2 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and two assists in 25 minutes Saturday in the Lakers' 124-115 win over the Rockets.

Howard has been one of the primary beneficiaries of Anthony Davis (back) missing the past five games, averaging 11.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 blocks in 22.4 minutes while shooting 65.7 percent from the field. The heightened production makes Howard a worthy short-term pickup for fantasy managers in need of defensive-stats production, but with Davis being viewed as day-to-day heading into Monday's game in Boston, the eight-time All-Star's value likely has an expiration date.