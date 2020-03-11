Lakers' Dwight Howard: Cleared to play Thursday
Howard (illness) will be available for Thursday's matchup against the Rockets, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Howard didn't play Tuesday against the Nets due to an upset stomach, but he's feeling better. Across his past three appearances, he's averaging 3.7 points and 1.7 rebounds in 10.0 minutes.
