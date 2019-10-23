Lakers' Dwight Howard: Comes off bench in season opener

Howard played 19 minutes off the bench and provided three points (1-3 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one block and one assist in Tuesday's 112-102 loss to the Clippers.

Howard may have lost out to JaVale McGee for the opening night start, but the two essentially saw even playing time at center in the contest. Coming off a 2018-19 campaign that was lost to back surgery, Howard now sports a slimmed-down physique, but the 33-year-old wasn't exactly in vintage form in his season debut. Unless McGee or Anthony Davis succumbs to an injury, Howard may have trouble clearing 25 minutes with any regularity.