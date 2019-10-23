Lakers' Dwight Howard: Comes off bench in season opener
Howard played 19 minutes off the bench and provided three points (1-3 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one block and one assist in Tuesday's 112-102 loss to the Clippers.
Howard may have lost out to JaVale McGee for the opening night start, but the two essentially saw even playing time at center in the contest. Coming off a 2018-19 campaign that was lost to back surgery, Howard now sports a slimmed-down physique, but the 33-year-old wasn't exactly in vintage form in his season debut. Unless McGee or Anthony Davis succumbs to an injury, Howard may have trouble clearing 25 minutes with any regularity.
More News
-
Lakers' Dwight Howard: Resting Friday•
-
Lakers' Dwight Howard: Will come off bench Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Dwight Howard: Double-doubles in preseason win•
-
Lakers' Dwight Howard: Works with starting unit•
-
Lakers' Dwight Howard: To sign 'summer contract'•
-
Lakers' Dwight Howard: Finalizing move to Lakers•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...