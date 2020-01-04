Lakers' Dwight Howard: Contributions lacking in win

Howard finished with just two points, three rebounds and one block in 16 minutes during Friday's 123-113 victory over New Orleans.

Howard played 16 minutes but offered very little in terms of production. He began the season reinvigorated and that translated into fringe 12-team value. Unfortunately, the novelty has basically worn off and Howard is now offering minimal contributions on a nightly basis. As long as Anthony Davis is healthy, Howard can be passed over in standard leagues.