Lakers' Dwight Howard: Contributions lacking in win
Howard finished with just two points, three rebounds and one block in 16 minutes during Friday's 123-113 victory over New Orleans.
Howard played 16 minutes but offered very little in terms of production. He began the season reinvigorated and that translated into fringe 12-team value. Unfortunately, the novelty has basically worn off and Howard is now offering minimal contributions on a nightly basis. As long as Anthony Davis is healthy, Howard can be passed over in standard leagues.
