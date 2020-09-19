Howard may start Sunday's Game 2 against the Nuggets, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Howard came off the bench to play 16 minutes in Game 1 and was extremely productive, posting 13 points, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks while JaVale McGee posted just one block in 11 minutes. If Howard does draw the start Sunday, he could serve as an intriguing flier in single-game DFS contests.