The Lakers list Howard as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder with a sore right knee.

Howard has played in all three of the Lakers' seeding games to date, averaging 5.7 points, 4.3 boards and 0.7 blocks in 15.7 minutes per contest. His knee may be bothering a bit following Monday's 116-108 win over the Jazz, but Howard's inclusion on the injury report is most likely a result of the Lakers beginning a back-to-back set Wednesday. Howard could end up sitting out one of the two contests for maintenance purposes, but it would be somewhat surprising if he was sidelined both Wednesday and for Thursday's tilt with the Rockets.