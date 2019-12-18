Lakers' Dwight Howard: Delivers season-high 20 in loss
Howard scored a season-high 20 points (10-10 FG, 0-3 FT) while adding six rebounds and two blocks in 26 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 105-102 loss to the Pacers.
With Anthony Davis (ankle) sidelined, Howard stepped up with his best offensive performance of the season. The veteran center had scored in double digits only once in the prior 11 games, however, and his reduced role on the second unit -- he hadn't seen more court time since playing 27 minutes Nov. 1 against the Mavs -- makes him an unreliable fantasy option.
