Howard (knee) had 10 points (3-5 FG, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, one steal and one block in 20 minutes during Saturday's 116-111 loss to the Pacers.

Howard had been listed as probable due to knee soreness for the second straight game before being cleared to play, and he turned in another stellar statistical showing. Howard continues to gobble up plenty of rebounds and benefits greatly from the playmaking of LeBron James. It's unclear how many minutes Howard will earn in the team's last two games before the playoffs begin, but if he's earning decent minutes he's worthy of consideration for fantasy purposes.