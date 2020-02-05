Lakers' Dwight Howard: Double-double vs. Spurs

Howard accumulated 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 129-102 victory over the Spurs.

Tuesday's effort marked Howard's first double-double since Jan. 23 against the Nets, which was also in a double-digit victory where the Lakers scored more than 125 points. As long as he's splitting minutes with JaVale McGee at center, Howard's fantasy value will be relatively small, but he's still bound to have an outburst now and then considering he's still averaging a solid 19.5 fantasy points when seeing 22 or fewer minutes.