Lakers' Dwight Howard: Double-doubles in preseason win
Howard delivered 12 points (2-4 FG, 8-10 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists, four steals and one block across 22 minutes during the Lakers' 104-98 preseason win over the Warriors on Monday.
Howard looked to be in mid-season form with his dominant performance. The veteran big man saw injuries essentially wipe out his 2018-19 campaign with the Wizards, but he'll look for a fresh start in the Lakers' fast-paced offense. However, the presence of the capable JaVale McGee behind him could certainly serve to limit Howard's minutes to an extent.
