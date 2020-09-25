Howard finished with 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 victory over the Nuggets.

Howard shifted into the starting lineup for Game 4, turning in a productive performance. He did most of his damage in the first quarter, tallying eight points and eight rebounds in just eight minutes. Based on what we have seen thus far during the series, Howard appears as though he will remain in the starting lineup moving forward. JaVale McGee played only five minutes in the victory and has struggled to have any impact on either end of the floor.