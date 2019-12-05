Lakers' Dwight Howard: Effective off bench
Howard was a strong contributor off the bench in Wednesday's blowout win over Utah, finishing with seven points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3PT), nine rebounds and three blocks in just 19 minutes.
Howard continues to look engaged and re-energized, and he even knocked down a corner three in the fourth quarter -- his first made three since the 2017-18 season and just the seventh make of his career. Through 22 games, Howard holds averages of 7.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 19.8 minutes per game.
